Here are some quick tips to keep your bathroom warm during winter

1. Insulate any gaps If you do not have the latest energy-efficient windows installed, it is time to look for gaps in your bathroom windows.

With even the smallest gap in a window, cold air will enter the bathroom and warm air will leave. So do an inventory of all the windows in your bathroom and ensure they are well sealed and insulated. Look at the edges of the window in particular.

You can also install removable, see-through plastic film over the entire window which does a great job of insulating.