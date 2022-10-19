Here is how you can go green this Diwali

The ‘festival of lights’, Diwali, will be celebrated this year on October 24. It is a five-day-long celebration that commences with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj.
The festival of Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the year in the Hindu month of Kartik.
When we talk of ‘Diwali’, the first thing that comes to our mind is light, crackers, fun, and joy with family and friends.
But, the biggest thing ignored by everyone is ‘pollution’. While we share many posts on social media proclaiming “say no to pollution”, we are the ones who do nothing about it in real life.
Well, how about trying to make a change? Below we have put together a list of eco-friendly alternatives that you should try your hands at this Diwali.
Gift plants
The pressure of buying a good Diwali gift for a loved one is overwhelming. It is difficult to pick something that has utility and value.
Most people resort to sweets or dry fruits. But, as people become health conscious these days, giving these are also becoming outdated.
Go green and gift plants this Diwali. These little friends not only clean the air but add up to the beauty and decor of homes.
Don’t use electric lights
Diwali is undoubtedly the festival of lights, but when you go shopping for lights this Diwali, resist the temptation to buy these eye-catching electric lights.
There are other ways to light up the house. Instead, look for earthen lamps and candles. Lighting your house naturally will greatly reduce your electricity consumption and your decoration will look even more elegant.
Biodegradable crockery
During the festive season, the guests come and go very frequently and so it becomes really difficult to manage the expensive dinner set every time. So instead use biodegradable crockery and save yourself some hassle too.
Avoid plastic packaging
Instead of wrapping Diwali gifts in plastic gift wrap or a plastic bag, which is a non-biodegradable waste, choose bubble wrap and bags made of corn plastic. Which are completely compostable. It's also a good idea to use paper bags and eco-friendly bags.
Cut down on crackers with other alternatives
Air pollution has been a major issue in recent years for mother earth. With the increased number of crackers being burst every year, it must now come to an end.
People feel incomplete without bursting crackers on Diwali, therefore, you can buy eco-friendly crackers instead of chemical crackers to keep your environment in a better position as well as get satisfaction with the sound of bursting crackers.
These eco-friendly crackers are made up of recycled paper, hence making them environmentally and health-friendly.