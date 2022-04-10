Houseplants that work well in small spaces

By Ashley Abramson Greenery can add a breath of fresh air to any home, but it can be hard to dedicate much-needed metres to house-plants if you live in a small space.

Plus, living things aren’t exactly a “set it and forget it” accessory. If you care for your plants properly, they’ll grow taller and wider – which is another reason to be strategic when choosing which ones to bring into a small home. Before you buy a plant, think about where you’ll put it, the conditions of that space and the level of care you're willing and able to provide.

“Then, choose a plant that can both physically fit and thrive in that space,” says Lily Cox, co-owner of the Washington-based plant shop Rewild. Here are some options plant experts suggest using in small spaces. Snake plants

Lindsay Pangborn, a horticulturist at the plant delivery service Bloomscape, likes the snake plant for its upright leaves and easy care. Picture: Unsplash If you're short on floor real estate, think vertical. Lindsay Pangborn, a horticulturist at the plant delivery service Bloomscape, likes the snake plant for its upright leaves and easy care. The hardy plant has adapted to survive without direct sunlight, so it can live in poorly lit apartments or basements.

Snake plants also grow relatively slowly – especially without bright light – which is ideal for anyone concerned about their plants outgrowing their space. ZZ plants Another plant that grows vertically is Zamioculcas zamiifolia, aka ZZ. Picture: Unsplash Another plant that grows vertically is Zamioculcas zamiifolia, aka ZZ Cox says the plant works well in a corner on the floor, because its stems and leaves grow up rather than out.

Like the snake plant, the ZZ plant tolerates low sunlight. It also typically grows slowly, so you won’t have to worry about it overtaking its designated space. Ferns

If you’d like a girthier plant, try a fern. You can hang it from the ceiling, place it on a shelf or display it in a wall planter, so you won’t have to sacrifice your valuable floor space. Lemon button, crocodile or bird’s nest ferns work well on bookshelves or hung from a hook on the ceiling, while staghorn ferns can live in wall displays. Pangborn says ferns require consistent watering, but they thrive in humid conditions and can easily transition from indoors to outdoors for warmer weather. Hoyas Drought-tolerant plants, such as vining, semi-succulent hoyas, can be placed on tall shelves that may be difficult to reach for watering, Cox says. Hoyas come in many varieties – some trailing, some flowering - but all prefer medium to bright indirect light, so keep them out of dark rooms.

Bamboo palms The parlour palm, which prefers bright, indirect light, is resilient enough to tolerate a few missed waterings. Picture: Unsplash Small spaces don’t have to limit you to small plants. You just need to choose wisely.

Splaying, treelike plants can quickly get in the way, so house-plant consultant Jocelyn Perez-Blanco, founder of the New York-based company Herban Garden, suggests the bamboo palm for those with limited floor space. “They grow more upright and don't splay out like a majesty or parlour palm, so they're great corner plants,” Perez-Blanco says. The parlour palm, which prefers bright, indirect light, is resilient enough to tolerate a few missed waterings.

Philodendrons The trailing philodendron can hang from the ceiling or sit on a shelf across from a window. If you’d rather use your wall, Cox suggests setting a plant on a side table or shelf and creating an ivy look by fastening the trailing growth to clear hooks.

Pothos, also part of the aroid family, is another popular low-maintenance trailing option. Both philodendron and pothos thrive in bright, indirect light with watering once a week or every other week, depending on light exposure. Air plants

If you'd prefer not to fuss with pots at all (and you like a less traditional look), Cutsumpas recommends air plants, which don't require soil to grow. You can display air plants in a terrarium, on a shelf or on a table as a centrepiece. They also don't require much maintenance. “Some people like misting air plants, but if you prefer not to get your furniture wet, you can submerge them in a sink full of water for 10 minutes once every few weeks,” Cutsumpas says.

Aloe vera Combine form and function with the upward-growing aloe plant. Like the snake plant, the aloe plant does not require a lot of water to survive.