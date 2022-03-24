How the colour of your bedroom affects your sleeping patterns

There are so many factors that affect our sleeping environments, from the smallest detail such as the make of a mattress to the to the colour of our walls. According to the Sleep Foundation, it is of importance that adults, at least get seven hours of sleep each night.

It is needed for proper cognitive and behavioural functions. Furthermore stating that if we don’t get those hours in it can lead to serious repercussions, including, reduced cognition, delayed reactions, and mood shifts. Not all paint colours are meant for the bedroom. Here’s what an expert shares on the paint colours to avoid. In a general aspect, outside the bedroom, we can already see how colours can affect our mood, sometimes even what we eat.

According to a report in mbg Health, expert Anjie Cho, shares that bright colours are a big no-no for bedroom walls. Specifically, stating that colours such as fiery reds and oranges, vibrant greens, neon or bright blues, and neon or bright yellows should be avoided as these colours boost your energy and are too intense for sleeping. Picture: Supplied Cho continues to say, that more neutral tones are encouraged because it will help you feel calm, at ease, and peaceful.

“Softer hues and pale and earthy neutrals are more soothing for sleep,” Cho says to mbg health. These colours include, creamy beiges, sage greens, and lavender. Sage green, creamy beige and lavender colours provide a soft environment for sleep. Picture: Supplied If you’ve noticed that you’re not getting enough sleep then maybe relook the colour of your bedroom. The bedroom isn't the place for super bright, energising colours. So it might be time for a new paint job, go ahead with neutral walls in order to maintain good sleep hygiene.