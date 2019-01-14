Rill Architects designed this family room for a client using wood generously in the ceiling and floor. Picture: Jamie Cobel/Rill Architects

Washington - Michele Lerner provides some practical tips for bringing natural elements indoors. A guest toilet is a good place to experiment with an accent wall of natural stone or shiplap on the walls or ceiling, to see whether you like the look. It's a smaller space yet one guests always see.

A partial renovation in the kitchen or bathroom can be a good time to introduce natural stone or wood.

If you're not renovating, you can bring in natural elements with rustic accent pieces or a rustic reclaimed wood table.

Bring in nature through fabrics and wallpaper that include trees, plants or look like wood, even if you don't see any outside your window.

Choose one or more floating wood shelves to soften rooms with a lot of hard surfaces.

Experiment with mirrors that have wood frames, either rustic or polished, depending on your taste and your home's style.

If you plan to use wood or stone in one space, it's best to have it trickle in from a porch to the interior of your home, or to flow through the house in some way.

The Washington Post