Sunlight is one of the biggest causes of book damage. Picture: Pixabay

Keeping your book collection in tip-top condition can become a pedantic obsession. But there are ways of preventing them from becoming discoloured and brittle. Quora contributor Jonathan Gouveia provides some tips.

Sunlight is your enemy

Sunlight is one of the biggest causes of book damage. The UV rays can fade book covers and turn pages yellow over time, often faster than you may think.

Indoor lighting

If you are unable to replace the lighting in the room where your books are stored, you will need to use filtering materials to shield the light. Fluorescent bulbs emit small amounts of UV rays which may harm books.

Avoid humidity

Select a room for books which is kept climate-controlled all year. Around 18 to 20°C is the safest.

Proper storage

Leave space between your books and make certain there is at least 2 - 3cm of space between the books and shelves. Prevent pushing bookcases into corners or flush against walls.

Dust

Lightly dust your books to avoid damage.