Judges awarded the ‘Best Overall Stand’ to Caesarstone. Picture: Supplied

Judges were overwhelmed by the sophisticated designs of this year’s Decorex Cape Town exhibitor stands. After long consultation, judges awarded the ‘Best Overall Stand’ to Caesarstone at this year’s Decorex Cape Town Exhibitor Stands Awards.

“There were some incredibly innovative designs at this year’s Decorex Cape Town but the Caesarstone stand certainly stood out as a favourite for the judges,” said Anita Bloom, creative director of Decorex SA. “It was minimalistic and beautiful, incorporating an exceptional use of shape, form, texture, lighting and quality with and a well-informed, receptive staff.”

These annual awards, hosted on the first evening of Decorex Cape Town, reward the most dynamic exhibitors for their ingenuity in stand design. This year the awards welcomed an exclusive panel of judges tasked with selecting the top exhibitors in 14 awards’ categories.

The judging panel included Michael Chandler of Chandler House; Petra Vonk of Petra Vonk Design; Bianca Resnekov, Cape Talk Style & Design correspondent; and Dave Nemeth of Trend Forward.

“Exhibition stand design is a real art and it is always so refreshing to see the latest decor and design products and trends showcased in such a dynamic manner,” said Sian Cullingworth, portfolio director at Reed Exhibitions. “There was a real response to this year’s exhibition theme - ‘Designing for Africa - feels like home’ – and I think visitors to Decorex Cape Town will get a genuine feel for the trends and styles emanating from this beautiful continent.”

DECOREX CAPE TOWN EXHIBITOR STAND AWARDS 2019

Best Overall Stand - Caesarstone

Best Shell Scheme - Boland Cellar

Most Interactive Stand or Product - Homewood

Best Newcomer - Akashic Tiles

Best Cooking and Cuisine - Harvest Table by 8 Degrees South

Best Craft Collective - Blu Betty

Best Kitchen & Appliance Stand - The Kitchen Studio

Best Bathroom - WOMAG

Best Plan & Build - Garden of the Future landscaping feature by Palmers Exclusive Metals, Perfect Grass, Hope Furniture, Classic Stone

Best Décor - 100% Extraordinary

Best Furniture - Roche Bobois

Best Small Stand - Gordijn Studio

Best Marketing Award – Franke South Africa

Decorex Cape Town takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from May 1 - 5.