Inside Xanadu 2.0: Take a sneak peek into Bill and Melinda Gates’s Washington mansion

Akin to the building of an Egyptian fortress in days gone by, Bill and Melinda’s mansion Xanadu 2.0 took 300 construction workers seven years to build, at a cost of $63 million (about R880m).

The home, in Medina, a residential city in Washington that is home to some of the wealthiest people on the planet, has some of the most mind-blowing features and is one of the properties in the middle of the Gates’s divorce settlement.

Melinda and Bill’s 27-year marriage has come to an end. The two have properties between them that are worth $131m. The couple, who are married in community of property, without a prenuptial agreement, are looking at an amicable divorce settlement.

Bill, who founded Microsoft, has an estimated net worth of $129.3 billion, making him one of the richest men in the world.

Of all their properties, Xanadu 2.0 – named after the fictional home in the movie and book Citizen Kane – has drawn the most attention. New York Times reports that after Melinda and Bill were married in 1994, she hired AD100 designer Thierry Despont to do the interior.

At a massive 6 131m², the seven-bedroom home has about 20 bathrooms and is filled with hi-tech including computer screens worth $80 000 that displays favourite paintings or photographs.

It took 100 electricians to help build the home.

Select guests, who give their temperature and light preferences upon entering, are given a pin that interfaces with sensors throughout the house, ensuring that, as they move through the house, the settings change to accommodate their preferences.

There are six kitchens spread throughout the home and a library with a dome roof and two secret bookcases, including one that reveals a hidden bar.

The garages can accommodate up to 23 cars.

The home also includes amenities such as an 18m swimming pool and a trampoline room. It also has an outdoors beach area with sand imported from the Caribbean.

And the piece de resistance? A 40-year-old maple tree close to the home's driveway is one of Bill’s big loves. It is monitored by computer, and if it becomes too dry, water is automatically pumped to wet it. Now that is something many of us could put to good use.