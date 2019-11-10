It's the most wonderful time of the year: Give your home a touch of Christmas cheer









All products available online at www.home.co.za Christmas trends range from the traditional red, green and gold to in-vogue or more neutral colours, depending. You may want to give your old ornaments and decorations a new twist with some of these inspirational ideas. This year is all about nature, as well as keeping it simple and real. Create something magical to be shared and enjoyed by all. Find your own magic when decorating your home this Christmas. The Decorex Africa management team have put together some of their favourite Christmas trends to look out for this year: Farmstyle setting Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions

Christmas has always been a time for family and friends to come together and unwind after the hustle and bustle of the year, and this year should be no different.

Grazing table settings are the next big thing, think untreated wooden tables with a natural tone hessian table runner. These settings incorporate platters, cheeses, fruits and other foodie delights, creating a visually striking table setting for the whole family to enjoy.

Keeping it natural with warm accents

Sian Cullingworth, portfolio director for Decorex Africa

This Christmas, it’s all about keeping it simple and natural, and showing our appreciation of natural materials as we take some time out and unwind.

The less-is-more approach helps us to reconnect with nature in a meaningful way. Stick to warm off-white hues, from champagne to beige, making use of branches decorated with clear or iridescent Christmas tree baubles.

This creates a magical hanging display above your lunch table. Transform your outdoor setting with small accents of greenery, wooden decorative Christmas trees, and candles

Keeping it natural with warm accents floral stylings



Anita Bloom, creative director for Decorex Africa

When it comes to adding floral touches, try combining pampas grass and eucalyptus branches to create a breathtaking hanging feature in your dining area. Reminiscent of the outdoors, it will bring a touch of natural flair to your home this season.

Decorate your table with washed grey linens, wooden accessories and some festive decorations that sparkle with glitter. Keeping the look simple and clean, minimalist colour palettes and natural materials, ceramic crockery and tall grey candles will give your table a Scandi-inspired Christmas feel.

Gin jingles

Bronwyn Houldsworth – general manager of sales

Traditionally, wine and beer have been the preferred beverages during the festive period, but this year G&Ts will continue to prove their popularity. Create a sleek Gin Jingle Station with a dark, moody wall covering to bring a little texture into the space, complete with contemporary wrought iron table.

Don’t forget to add pampas grass and eucalyptus branches to the station for a softer, more natural touch.

Sleek and simple decoration

Katy Meurs – operations manager for Decorex Africa

Sprinkle a little magic all around your home with glass decorations, candles and colourful baubles that add small touches of colour. Keep it simple and mix new and old decorations.

Look at colours like smoky grey, clear glass, metals and shades blues. Natural inspiration will be trending this year and ocean-inspired blues and greens add those pops of striking colour to our sleek, simple festive palette.

Neutral Christmas tree

Zoe van Niekerk – marketing manager for Decorex Africa

This year, we’re going back to a traditional tree and moving away from solid white, in keeping with our natural theme. Keep decorations simple with pops of colour, glittery gold, and smoky grey.

Garlands on your front door and dining table extend the Christmas tree theme throughout the house. Go for natural packaging for wrapping gifts and recycle these for birthdays or Christmas 2020.