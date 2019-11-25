'Mulberry Leaf helps us drown out the noise by creating a cocoon of green goodness in our homes.' Pictures: Supplied

Kansai Plascon have announced their #FavouriteHue2020 as being Mulberry Leaf - a vibrant, earthy hue of green that resonates with sustainability and healthy living. “Mulberry Leaf helps us drown out the noise by creating a cocoon of green goodness in our homes. With this colour staying home will feel like a walk in the park,” said Plascon’s head of decorative marketing, Katlego Kondlo.

The annual announcement has grown to be an highly anticipated affair in both business and consumer circles, and has proven to have a resonance across industries from creatives to interior design and architecture in shaping the use and choice of colour in all its various applications.

Mulberry Leaf looks great on all four walls and is just as good as a statement wall. Kondlo said: "Complement the feature wall with a warm neutral such as Cream of Mushroom (32) and golden accents with Gold Cadillac (Y3-B1-1) for a winning colour combination.”

Trendy rose gold will be around for a few more seasons yet so use it with Mulberry Leaf for a glamourous effect in a balanced and earthy space. Soft cool greys like Ripple 74 and copper-like pink Warm Welcome (O4-C1-4) are great as background colours with our favourite hue.

Painting your front door in Mulberry Leaf speaks volumes about your values, aspirations and yearning for natural connection.

Using products like Plascon Double Velvet will bring your walls to life. The low odour premium product with breathe-easy technology will leave your home feeling fresher, cleaner and greener than ever. "Because it’s washable and stain resistant, it’s also easier to keep your home clean with Double Velvet," commented Kondlo.