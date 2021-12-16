Kim Kardashian West had her guest house imported from Japan. The SKIMS founder is "inspired" by the east Asian country and thinks it is "really cool" that she's got an old samurai abode in the grounds of her California estate and claimed the building has a completely different "energy" to the rest of the site.

She told i-D magazine: "I’ve taken [the children] to Japan a few times, I’m really inspired by Japanese culture. Our guest house is actually a samurai's old home that my art dealer, Axel Vervoordt, used to own. We got the bones of this old house from Japan and built it into our house, because it had such a different energy.

"This house has the energy of a warrior. It's really cool." The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West - is also working with Japanese architects Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma on her other home.

She said: "I’m really into Japanese architecture, I have a home in Palm Springs that’s being built by Tadao Ando. "And one in another place that I don’t want to disclose, because no one knows I have a place there, and that’s by Kengo Kuma. I love their work so much. I’m really excited for those projects that are underway." It isn't only the architecture in Japan that Kim is impressed by.