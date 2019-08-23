What is so appealing about this style is that it is virtually timeless and oh-so versatile. Picture: Flickr.com

Although many designers argue that the Mid-Century Modern trend has run its course, the truth is that this style has been having a “moment” ever since it was conceptualised, and it only seems to be gaining momentum going forward. What is so appealing about this style is that it is virtually timeless and oh-so versatile, says Melissa Davidson from The Lighting Warehouse: “Mid-Century Modern lighting styles of the ‘50s and ‘60s are not just for period homes, but their clean lines and geometric brutality can add an edge and elegance to virtually any style of decor.”

She explains that the original lighting designs immortalised in the ‘50s and ‘60s have been slightly upgraded and modernised over the years in order to keep the designs relevant, however, the fundamental features that make them so attractive have remained the same: “Mid-Century Modern-inspired lighting, such as the Acro and Acro X ranges from The Lighting Warehouse for example, serve as an arresting throwback that will add the perfect retro touch, without being too overpowering.

"From chandeliers, to bar-lights, pendants, floor lamps and wall lights – Mid-Century Modern lighting can find a place in virtually every room in your home.”

Reminiscent of the Sputnik Chandelier, a Mid-Century Modern classic, the statement-making Acro and Acro X ranges of light fittings will instantly dress-up your space and set an elegant Mad Men-type mood to any room they grace.

The Acro X range comprises a 6-light (R1499) and an 8-light (R1899) ceiling light, which are great for rooms with lower ceiling, as well as a 6-light floor lamp (R2499).

