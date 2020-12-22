LOOK: Eyeing the luxury property market? Here’s what R200m will get you

Nestled high up in Clifton’s Nettleton Road, this luxury villa has received much attention since coming onto the market.

Listed as Seeff Properties’s most expensive home on the market this summer, the property is built on a 1481sqm plot, one of the widest plots in the road and was designed by Peerutin Architects.

Nettleton Road in Clifton, Cape Town, has been billed as the most expensive street in South Africa with an average selling price of R150 million to R200m, said Jo Lombard, luxury market specialist with Seeff Atlantic Seaboard.

A luxurious lounge enhances the property.

The home features six en-suite bedrooms, open-plan living and dining areas, a media room, gym, wine cellar, garaging for six cars and an expansive outside entertainment area with an infinity pool and one of the best views that Cape Town has to offer.

An infinity pool is one of the attractive features of the property.

Although marketed as “price on application” (POA), Lombard said the seller was looking for around R200-million, but whether this could be achieved in the current market remained to be seen. If the property is sold for the selling price, it would make it the most expensive house ever sold in Clifton.