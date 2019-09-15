The design is rolled out across cushions, storage baskets and tote bags. Picture: Instagram

Boutique homeware store Love Milo’s latest spring range has launched. The eco-conscious "spring blossom" design brings together the whimsical white blossom, paired with butterflies, peaches and the soft pastel colours of French Lilac and pistachio.

The design is rolled out across cushions, storage baskets and tote bags… and for the first time ever - a kimono.

“With our new design range we wanted to carry the Love Milo ethos, of bringing outdoor beauty inside, in a new fresh way. Inspired by the soft colours of spring, you will see us using new pastels and redesigning our traditional magnolia blossoms, to create the perfect symbolism of spring,“ said Love Milo founder and designer, Nicki Ellis.

"I chose to use a French Lilac and Pistachio colour as the background for the blossoms, as I felt these colours added a timeless feel to the white blossoms that would accentuate all areas of the home. To break up the blues and whites, I used a peaches element to add a beautifully contrasting colour, giving an overall spring orchard feeling.

"We are so excited to launch our first range of Kimonos. We felt the spring blossom fabric would translate so beautifully into a kimono as another sort of 'canvas' for our designs, but this time one that you can wear!”

Retail prices:

Kimono: R1500

Big Bag: R750

Tote Bags: R900

Cushions: R350

Floor cushions: R950

Visit www.lovemilo.com for more details