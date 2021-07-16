Missing R68K blue couch has Mzansi in stitches

The widespread looting across Durban and Joburg has wreaked havoc for local-owned businesses. Footage of people walking out of stores with big screen TVs and whatever else they can get their hands on have been dominating news feeds.

And while many are counting the cost of the massive losses, one local furniture brand, Sedgars, has taken a different approach. The stockist of modern furniture put a call out on its Instagram stories in search of a couch that had gone missing when looters struck at its Springfield showroom. “Hi fam, Our Springfield store was looted. We are also missing a blue couch. If you see it please tag @sedgershome. We are willing to exchange it for something that fits the house. #StaySafe #UniteSouthAfrica,” they wrote alongside a picture of the couch.

It must be a massive couch if they are willing to exchange it for something that “fits in the house”. But TikTok star Tums Mmope had another idea in mind. Taking to Twitter, she shared her TikTok post poking fun at the missing couch.

#SouthAfricaIsBurning i am not laughing. I swear. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/bPLUnZ6d21 — 👀 (@Miss_Zoe101) July 13, 2021 Using a picture of a couch that looks similar to the one posted by Sedgars, the object justifies its price tag at R67 999 while her “lesser” priced competition throws out jealous jabs. The post elicited a slew of comments, and already reached up to 289K views.

While Mmope noted that she was not laughing, “she swears,” tweeps had a field day as some enjoyed respite from the violence and looting. “So if "Cori" is short for Coricraft, sotjhong "Brad" is for Bradlows? Akhant!”, commented one user. “I'm mind blown, here I was trying to figure out wussup with the names,” said another one in response.

I'm mind blown, here I was trying to figure out wussup with the names — Marati_04 (@T04Mo) July 14, 2021 Ubradlows😂😂 — Kataki Senyatsi (@Rare_gemstone) July 14, 2021