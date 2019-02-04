Pictures: Instagram

For most people, splashing out £8-million (about R143m) on home renovations would equate to purchasing prime property in an affluent neighbourhood. But for the Beckhams, it was just a step closer to turning their dream home into reality. In 2016, they employed the expertise of celebrity interior designer Rose Uniacke to oversee the metamorphosis of their West London “townhouse”. Known as the queen of serene, it’s not hard to see why David and Victoria Beckham chose her to create a home that incorporates their jetset lifestyle with their fashion forward taste.

It’s an opulent abode situated in London’s prestigious Holland Park.

Housing four floors, three lavish guest bedrooms, an indoor pool and wine cellar, Uniacke paid special attention to the original Grade II listed building’s old world charm while grasping the subtle nuances of understated luxury as seen in the contemporary decor touches.

It’s evident that Victoria’s eye for fashion influenced various areas of the home, from the art deco tile design featured in the entrance way to the monochromatic theme intermittently scattered throughout the interiors.

The marble staircase leads up to grandiose bay windows and gives way to vine leaf and floral print wallpapers. Simplicity trumps all, as the family chose minimalist features around the home, like cream coloured couches and stark white walls, to complement the opulent chandeliers and intricately carved fireplace.

Their fully-fitted gourmet kitchen features high-tech appliances, from the $3609 (R49000) Fracino Contempo Coffee Machine to the sleek black statement cupboards. The enviable kitchen serves as inspiration for David’s Masterchef skills.

While integrating lavish fittings and luxurious elements, the Beckhams have managed to produce a home that encompasses family life without the constraints of “look but don’t touch”. Home is where the heart is, and that is something they got right.



