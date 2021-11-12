LifestyleHome GardenHome
PICS: Take a LOOK at the top 4 home renovations according to TikTok

By Vivian Warby, Vivien Horler

#homerenovations has attracted a total of 1.4 billion views on TikTok.Here are the spaces renovators are most obsessed with making over, according to a survey done by comparison site money.co.uk, using TikTok videos.

1 Kitchens

These were the most popular videos among the renovation crew with more than 90 million unique users clocked.

2 Bathrooms

“Bedrooms were way down at 11.7 million views and living rooms even further down the ranking with just under 320 000 views.”

3 Gardens

With just under 22 million views, it seems long lockdowns saw people wanting to get outdoors – but in the safety of their own backyard.

4 Laundry Room

For those with the square metres, a room away from the kitchen for the laundry seems to be a must and they scored over 21.3 million views.

