With years of experience in the world of design, and having recently welcomed her firstborn into the world, Sian Cullingworth, portfolio director at Reed Exhibitions, has some particularly unique insights into the current children’s décor trends. “Becoming a mother has been a completely life-changing experience and, in between all the nappy changes, feeds and sleeps, I’ve come to truly appreciate the soothing space of our nursery,” explained Sian.

“The colour and design of a room has such an incredible impact on the mood of the individual, and for an infant that is experiencing everything for the first time - and for the new parents as well – it’s really important to choose calming elements that speak to you as a family.”

“I have always loved the grey and white neutral pallet for baby’s rooms, so when I found out I was pregnant, I was so excited to decorate the nursery with a style I have always loved.”

She said, when it comes to decorating, it’s important to always choose what works for you personally: “There are so many trends out there that sometimes it becomes overwhelming to decide on what to choose and how to execute. I decided on a colour palette first, and then it started coming together. Once you have the furniture style and colour you love, start adding in one or two trends that complement your style. It’s important that it becomes a special place that feels comfortable and calming.”

For her baby boy’s room, Sian selected a grey palette with a blue undertone, incorporating a white dado rail as a way to break up the full colour walls.

“The furniture I chose is white– something I love – and I’ve added accents of greys and blues in toys and linen to break up the starkness of the white furniture,” she explained. “I fell in love with a cloud mobile, that I have hung above the cot, which inspired me to add a whimsical cloud theme to the nursery, from linen to wooden dye cut wall decals.”

Sian identifies the current décor trends in nurseries

Letterboards

Sometimes you just need to spell it out and letterboards are a really fun way to express a message and lighten the room. They are also great for photo announcements.

Scandinavian design

The de-cluttered, clean lines of Scandinavian design and its signature natural wood is still a major trend in nurseries.

Master bedroom nooks

Parents who are pro co-sleeping are now decorating small corners of their master bedroom for their babies. This has brought in furniture that can transform from a small crib to a cot, depending on space and size.

Modern boho

The laid-back, bohemian aesthetic that’s taken over the fashion world has entered the baby’s room. It’s all about textiles and accents such as fringed tassels, a single hanging plant, handmade wall hangings and even hanging chairs.

Large-scale wall prints

This trend took the design industry by storm in 2018 and we are now seeing parents incorporating this into their nurseries. Whether it’s clouds, animals or florals - the bigger the better.

Velvet

This textile has made a comeback recently and we are seeing it in rocking chairs and scatters.

Modern farmhouse

This is a great design for gender-neutral nurseries. Here you can mix in the old with the new, such as childhood favourite soft toys and mom’s old rocking chair.