Property crime stats are increasing: Don’t be a victim and consider these 10 points to secure your home

All property-related offences climbed by 7.2%, according to the third quarter's crime data, which Police Minister General Bheki Cele revealed earlier this year. These include car thefts and thefts from cars, as well as break-ins at both residential and non-residential properties.

The theft, vandalism or destruction of private property is referred to as property crime, according to Business Tech. According to the definition of crimes against property, someone's property or domain must be intentionally destroyed or defaced. Despite the possibility of endangering or harming a survivor, the crime itself does not target a particular person but rather their possessions.

In most cases, no one is harmed while the property offence is being committed. The charge may be increased to a violent offence if someone is wounded or injured. The group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity ADT, Charnel Hattingh, reminds locals that while it is the responsibility of the police to prevent, combat, and investigate crime, everyday citizens must work with law enforcement to put an end to criminal activity. She says one way to do your part and prevent turning into a statistic of any of the aforementioned crimes is simply to be vigilant about the security of your home.

It is crucial to remember that if an intruder is able to enter a home, many more serious crimes - including, regrettably, sexual assault and murder - can occur there.

The best defence is to use effective security measures to keep criminals away. You can test your home's security by attempting to break in yourself as a good exercise. Most people have had to do this at some point when they've locked themselves out of the house, and it can be a shock to see that a home you thought was completely secure can be entered very easily.

Ten points to consider when determining how secure your home is: Perimeter No walls at all or low walls are a recipe for disaster. Your first line of defence is a well-protected perimeter made of walling or palisades strengthened with electric fencing and a strong gate.

Locks Every lock, including those on gates, doors, garages, and sheds, should be sturdy and high-quality. Security gates and burglar bars

These must be sturdy and of high quality. Anything less then you are just misleading yourself, as thieves are well-versed in the tricks of security gates and flimsy burglar bars. Doors Make it difficult for a thief to enter through the front door. Check the strength of the door frames and the protection of the hinges on all exterior doors.

If there is a mail slot, ensure no one can reach through it to unlock the door. Change the locks whenever you move into a new home. Add security features to your doors, such as deadbolts, smart locks, or a video doorbell. Windows

These are frequently used by criminals as entry points. Install sensors and burglar bars, check the locks for quality, and ensure that they are. Lights Criminals like to operate at night, so if they enter your property, make sure to draw attention to them.

There should be adequate external illumination. Think about smart lighting, solar lighting, and motion-sensor lighting. Make sure the lights at your entrance gate are constantly on if you have them. Hiding spots Although trees and shrubs add aesthetic attractiveness, they also give criminals a place to hide. To improve your ability to see the property, trim the bushes and trees close to the house.

Set objects aside Don't tempt a petty criminal by placing bicycles, garden equipment, or ladders outside. These must be kept locked within sheds and outside gates at all times. Insert cameras

Security cameras not only serve as a deterrent but also give you instant access to real-time information about what is occurring on your property, even if you are not present. While your security company is responding to an issue at your house, you can also quickly transmit them video. Motion detection, night vision, Wi-Fi, and waterproof capabilities should all be included in cameras.

Become automated A conventional house becomes a smart house through home automation. Lights, smoke alarms, security cameras, and other safety equipment may all be remotely controlled or scheduled, and you can even receive real-time alerts. Homeowners must be accountable for the security of their loved ones and belongings by routinely assessing how secure their property is.