Ready to revamp your main and guest bathrooms? See how this designer did it

* This article appears in our Bathroom Splash edition of the Home Improver digital magazine When he made over the bathrooms in a Granger Bay home, designer Will Engelbrecht used the seaside location as inspiration for the main bathroom but let his imaginative side come out when he redid the guest bathroom in funky style. Main bathroom When designer Will Engelbrecht, owner and creative head of WillDesign, was commissioned to revamp this seaside Granger Bay home he let the outdoors guide his indoor palette. Read the latest Home Improver's digital magazine below

The main bathroom, which had been multiple rooms, one of which had plumbing, was gutted.

“I used stone and speckled grey tiles to pick up the feeling of the boulders in front of the home,” says Engelbrecht.

The main bathroom was gutted. Picture: Supplied

“We went for luxury finishes so that the bathroom became a feature of the home. I used darker tiles on the floor to try and defect the glare of the ocean away from the house. I also removed old porcelain tiles to create a fresh, more modern, look.”

Guest bathroom

The guest bathroom before the transformation. Picture: Supplied

“Here we went wild and glamorous,” says designer Will Engelbrecht.

“A guest bathroom is a wonderful place to pull off some daring decor moves. I used a luxury and funky wallpaper to create some drama and then filled it with mirrors to create space.

“A guest bathroom is a place you can let your decor fantasies run wild.”