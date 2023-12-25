Secretly dream about being ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White? Now’s your chance

Do you secretly dream of being Walter White, the chemistry teacher-turned-druglord from ‘Breaking Bad’? Now's your chance to own a luxury California home complete with meth lab - for sale at $1.55-million (about R28.6-million).

The six-bedroom house in San Jose offers a "great location" with easy access to the freeway, according to a realtor's listing, which notes it affords more than 2,700 square feet (250 square meters) of living space. That might appeal to anyone needing an easy commute into Silicon Valley, with Apple's Cupertino campus just 20 minutes' drive, and Google's Mountain View home less than half an hour away.

It's in a quiet neighbourhood, part of a good school catchment area and has a backyard planted with orange, apple and lemon trees. There are three-and-a-half bathrooms, a swimming pool, a luxury spa, garage parking for one car, solar panels and airconditioning throughout.

It also has a big patio that is just perfect for entertaining. Oh, and a place you can cook up deadly and addictive illegal drugs. "Great opportunity to own a large home on a large 6,000sqft lot," says the listing on property website Redfin before sheepishly noting: "Home has inactive Meth lab and meth contamination."

"Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state." So, a "fixer-upper" then? The San Jose home's previous owner was Peter Karasev, the Los Angeles Times reported, who was arrested in March on suspicion of attacking electricity transformers.

As well as the meth lab, police searching his house also found a weapons stockpile including guns and "homemade liquid explosive, multiple energetic homemade destructive devices," according to a police press conference at the time.