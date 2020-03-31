The lockdown struggle is real as celebs like Romona Singer and PH do their own chores
Self-isolation has some good elements to it. First, it took people back to the basics. It’s shocking to learn how many people never really cared about basic hygiene until the coronavirus pandemic.
Since lockdown, many people are forced to stay at home, including domestic workers - meaning rich people have to cook and clean for themselves.
“Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer was the talk of social media after her daughter Avery shared a video of her cleaning the toilet. Instead of scrubbing the inside of the bowl, Singer rubbed the brush all over the seat, the toilet lid and the outside of the bowl.
Singer also shared a video on Instagram where she was seen mopping the floor - something she hasn’t done in 45 years.
“Whelp what can I say... not taking any chances over here so I had to do away with the housecleaning service. I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!? 🤷🏼♀️ #selfisolation.”
@dorindamedley told her “you’re mopping the wrong way.” While @therealmargaretjosephs said “This looks like the first scene of a porn video and I mean that as a compliment!”
Bringing it back home, Metro FM resident DJ PH also shared his woes that coronavirus has had him cooking for the first time in six to seven years.
“I’m going to cook for the 1st time in 6/7 years,” he tweeted.
He also said “clearly someone else was cooking for me or take aways.”
His fans started poking fun of him, saying he mustn't burn the house.
“So we are swapping decks for pots now?” replied @sedibe_thato.
“Don’t burn the house yo,” said @steve_nzeki.
PH’s fans weren't really worried about his cooking, many were happy that when it comes to music, he’s the best cook behind the decks.
“You've earned a fan bro, what you did the past 2 days was out of this world, you can't believe I grew up wanting to become a dj but being in rural areas in EC landed me in teaching. Don’t get me wrong I love my job, you just reminded me of my dreams growing up as a kid. Keep going,” said Bandile Ngcisini.