Leanne Barling, head of decor printing at ORMS, talks about the brand’s bold move into the world of home decor and design. What was the inspiration behind the ORMS wallpaper collection?

We get a lot of requests for custom-printed wallpaper designs, as our customers are wanting something unique for their homes and businesses. The images on stock libraries are often generic and overdone…and our clients are after something more personal, more locally orientated, and bespoke.

When you decide to transform your interior space, you want something that is unique and that you can personally relate to. That's when we realised we could create a platform where our artists' could interact directly with our clients.

Other than the fabulous designs, what sets ORMS wallpapers apart from others on the market?

People don't often associate artists and decor with ORMS - mostly when people think of ORMS they think of photography and cameras. But we offer a whole range of customised printing and exhibiting solutions... wallpaper being one of them.

Installation is charged at R190/m2, and a call out fee/site inspection is quoted per area/distance. Our wallpapers are all scratch resistant and durable, and are designed for longevity.

What are the benefits of using wallpaper vs painting?

Custom-printed wallpaper is a cost effective way of transforming the entire space. The wallpaper is easy to remove and mess-free, so if you decide to change the wallpaper design, it's just a case of pulling off the wallpaper, wiping off the excess glue residue and then you are free to replace it with another design.

You also have access to a whole range of designers and artists, which makes the most unique artworks accessible.

When will this collaboration come to an end, and will ORMS be partnering with more local artists in the future?

This is just the beginning of great things to come! We encourage our existing artists to expand on their ranges, and for upcoming artists and designers to submit their potential ranges. We hope that this will be a growing relationship between ORMS, artists, designers, interior decorators, and our clients.

Visit: www.ormsprintroom.co.za/wallpaper-collection/