This syrupy shade of yellow will brighten up your home

Our homes, their atmosphere, aesthetic and ambience mean more now than ever before. With people spending more time within their four walls, the need to feel a sense of happiness and peace is essential. Plascon has looked at both this global imperative to “nest” as well as the need for something to look forward to. This, in combination with the overall generosity of spirit and outpouring of empathy that bubbled up in 2020, is what paved the way for choosing 2021’s Favourite Hue. Cue Plascon Golden Syrup (Y2-B1-2), a warm, sunny yellow with a name reminiscent of pancake breakfasts served in stacks with lashings of butter and drizzles of syrup. This warm yellow is exactly what it describes – a golden tone that will excite a broad range of decor themes and colour palettes. How to incorporate Golden Syrup into your home for 2021: Statement door

Spread the sunshine to your neighbourhood by making the face of your home look a little brighter with a fresh coat of this golden hue. Statement doors have long been dominating the world of home design, offering them an instant facelift, serving as an ideal way to upgrade your decor from the outside in.

Pop of colour

From ceramic pots to lampshades, scatter cushions, curtains and perhaps even the frames of mirrors and photographs, this sunshine yellow works best to add a pop of brightness to homes. When you consider the pre-existing neutrals in your home, and combine them with a lively, eye-popping yellow, you create a colour scheme that is visually stunning and adds interest to dull spaces. Syrup subtly dappled all about your interior is a way to achieve this.

Rugs

Soft plush rugs in varying sizes, materials and patterns are all the rage right now. The trend of layering smaller rugs over carpet or wooden flooring as well as over larger rugs has been seen in the homes of celebs and influencers, as well as splashed across design magazines recently. From the bedroom to the lounge or home office, a vibrant yellow rug is a simple, non-permanent way to add flair to the home.

Shelfie

You’ve heard of statement walls, but have you heard of the “shelfie”? Bringing kitchens to life in both functional and creative ways, statement shelves are a simple decor solution that offers up big results. To get the look, add a fresh lick of paint to your existing shelves or cabinets, add decor pieces like mason jars filled with spices, coloured glassware, copper pots and pans, and finish with potted plants with leaves that overhang to finish.

DIY projects

Anything from bed frames to wooden chairs, tables and picture frames can be given some DIY love for an instant upgrade. Go to town painting these items in a solid wash of the Golden Syrup shade to welcome the warm hue into your home.

Gallery wall

Gallery walls are a type of statement wall that boast framed photographs, mirrors, artwork and anything else you can hang from a nail. To highlight your gallery wall and make it stand out from the rest of your interior decor, paint it with the syrupy golden hue to draw attention to this feature area of your home.