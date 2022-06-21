Vladimir Putin’s rumoured lover has 2 luxury homes in Turkey - report

Istanbul - Vladimir Putin's rumoured lover has two new luxury homes in the Nato member state Turkey, according to a Russian opposition source, Daily Mail reported. Olympic gold-medallist Alina Kabaeva, 39, now owns a summer house in southern Turkey and a house in Istanbul, it has been claimed.

The properties were arranged in Turkey via an intermediary and close aide of the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, claimed Russian-born Israeli businessman Leonid Nevzlin, 62, a former co-owner of oil giant Yukos and a leading Putin foe, Daily Mail reported. Kabaeva is widely believed to be the Russian strongman's mistress and mother to four of Putin's children, whom he has never officially recognised.

An intermediary 'through a close aide of Erdogan organised the purchase of a summer house for Alina Kabaeva in southern Turkey and a house in Istanbul,' said Nevzlin. He claimed the Turkish leader had 'allocated' his presidential guard to the expensive 'homes'. However, no specific details were given concerning the supposed properties, Daily Mail reported.

During the current war in Ukraine, Kabaeva has been sanctioned by Britain, the EU and Canada for her supposed close personal links to Putin. There is speculation that she has several children with the Kremlin leader despite previous official denials of a relationship. Nevzlin gave no specific evidence for his claim over the two alleged homes.