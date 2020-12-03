Want your home to smell like Drake? Now you can buy his scented candle

Drake is set to launch his own line of scented candles.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker will launch the Better World Fragrance House (BWHF) soon, according to People magazine, and the company will debut with five different scented candles, including one which smells “just like Drake”.

Better World Fragrance House doesn’t currently have a fully operational website, as its site is just a landing page for now, but e-commerce site Revolve offered early access to the line.

One candle, named Carby Musk, is listed on the Revolve site as using scents of musk, amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet, and is said to smell exactly like the 34-year-old rapper, as the fragrance matches the one Drake spritzes on himself before he leaves the house.

A product description for the candle reads: “Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake - it's the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH. Soy wax blend.”