London - Could anything be prettier, or more quintessentially English, than golden Cotswold stone, glowing in the late afternoon light? It's easy to understand why Prince Harry and his wife Meghan fell in love with a charming four-bedroom farmhouse tucked away down a lane in an Oxfordshire hamlet on Britain's glitziest country estate.

It is where the couple spent last summer retreating from their normal world.

The house, reported to be worth £2.5-million and renovated to include floor-to-ceiling windows and two kitchens, is set in four acres of land and has an annexe for guests.

It is also near Soho Farmhouse, the country outpost of the private members' club at Great Tew, which Meghan adores and has played a central part in her relationship with Harry.

Officially they live at Nottingham Cottage, a small property in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, but it seems the country house is where they feel most at home.

Last June, they took a two-year lease on the homely place and spend most weekends here. They plan to hang on to this little slice of Cotswolds heaven as a holiday and weekend cottage even after they make the move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Aside from a few official engagements, such as a two-day trip to Ireland, a night at the theatre in London and the launch of the Grenfell Tower charity cookbook, they lived in the Cotswolds most of last summer.

It was the very happiest time for the Sussexes. Their much-wanted baby was conceived in mid-to-late July. Possibly the most-watched couple in the world at that point - just weeks after their Windsor wedding - they still managed to keep the pregnancy news, and their joy, perfectly private.

Towards the end of the summer, they adopted a second dog in addition to Meghan's rather ancient rescue beagle, Guy.

The black Labrador puppy accompanied them on a visit to their friends George and Amal Clooney in Sonning, Berkshire, who are also dog-crazy and have two rescue dogs.

So what does this house say about the royal couple and their galaxy of celebrity friends? Principally, it says that their life revolves around these Hollywood and millionaire types.

For this is an area that teems with celebs.

The Beckham family have a barn conversion there and are regular weekenders at Soho Farmhouse. As is fashion designer Stella McCartney and her clan. (It was Stella that Meghan chose to make her dress for her evening wedding reception.)

No wonder the 37-year-old former actress feels right at home here.

