WATCH: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos purchases $165m LA mansion









Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has lived up to his billing as the world’s richest man by splashing out on the most expensive property in Los Angeles. Picture: AP London - Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has lived up to his billing as the world’s richest man by splashing out on the most expensive property in Los Angeles. He spent $165-million on the Beverly Hills mansion built for Hollywood mogul Jack Warner in the 1930s. The Georgian-style site has two guesthouses, three hothouses and even a nine-hole golf course. The 13 600sq ft house is said to feature the wooden floor – imported from Paris – on which Napoleon proposed to his wife Josephine in 1796. Bezos, 56, who is worth an estimated £100-billion, and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 50, were said to be interested in the previous record-holder, the £115-million Chartwell estate.

According to CNN, this isn't the Amazon founder's only Los Angeles purchase. A Wall Street Journal source was quoted as saying that he shelled out another $90-million to buy a plot of land near the mansion from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018.

That deal was made by Bezos Expeditions, an entity that controls several of Bezos' other investments, including The Washington Post and space company Blue Origin, the Journal reported.

The new LA home is said to have been built in the 1930s and features a tennis court, swimming pool, nine-hole golf course and garages with their own petrol pumps, according to a 1992 profile of the house by Architectural Digest magazine.

The news come less that a year after Bezos reportedly spent $80-million to buy three apartments - a penthouse and the two units below it -on New York City's Fifth Avenue last June.

Bezos also owns the biggest home in Washington DC, a former textile museum that he reportedly bought for $23-million in 2016.

Daily Mail

Additional reporting by IOL staff reporter