London - Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has lived up to his billing as the world’s richest man by splashing out on the most expensive property in Los Angeles.
He spent $165-million on the Beverly Hills mansion built for Hollywood mogul Jack Warner in the 1930s. The Georgian-style site has two guesthouses, three hothouses and even a nine-hole golf course.
The 13 600sq ft house is said to feature the wooden floor – imported from Paris – on which Napoleon proposed to his wife Josephine in 1796.
Bezos, 56, who is worth an estimated £100-billion, and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 50, were said to be interested in the previous record-holder, the £115-million Chartwell estate.