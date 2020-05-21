WATCH: Fellas, are you ready to take on Siya Kolisi's cleaning challenge?

The nation may be under lockdown but Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is doing his part when it comes to equal opportunities in the household chores department. Now he wants South Africa's men to do their part as well. Taking to Instagram this week, Kolisi posted a video of himself cleaning the bathroom in the home he shares with wife Rachel and their four children. "Starting a challenge for Men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby tshirt. Also drop your hashtag options below for this challenge..... masiye," he wrote. No doubt men will only be too pleased to rise up to the challenge, considering there's a signed rugby T-shirt at stake. But then again, South African men are always playing their part when it comes to chores and parenting. This should be easy-peasy for them.

Kolisi's call to action comes after a recent survey found that women with children now spend an average 65 hours a week on chores - nearly a third more than fathers - according to the Boston Consulting Group, which questioned parents in five countries.

The survey also found that working mothers in Europe and the United States are taking on most of the extra housework and childcare created by lockdown - and many are struggling to cope.

"Women have been doing too much household work for too long, and this crisis is pushing them to a point that's simply unsustainable," Rachel Thomas, of US-based women's rights group LeanIn.Org, said in response to the data.

"We need a major culture shift in our homes and in our companies ... We should use this moment to build a better way to work and live – one that's fair for everybody."