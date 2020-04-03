WATCH: Harry and Meghan are living it up in $20m Malibu mansion, say sources

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan seem to be settling into a life of domestic bliss in the US. According to Britain's The Sun, the couple left Canada and moved to Los Angeles, where they plan to make a permanent home after stepping back from their royal duties.

And although it's hard not to ignore tabloid fodder, Access Hollywood has now reported that sources told them Harry and Meghan are holed up in a $20-million mansion in Malibu.

"This is interesting for a number of reasons," Charlie Lankston told Access Hollywood. "Malibu is nicely out of the way. It's not right in the middle of LA. They aren't going to get that Hollywood over the top lifestyle, which I'm sure the two of them are not looking forward to getting involved in what so ever."

Lankston also draw on the connection to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana. "It's also in an area where it was rumoured Princess Diana was planning to live with Dodi Fayed shortly before they died," added Lankston.