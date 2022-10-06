WATCH: Inside Michelle and Barack Obama’s 100-year-old mansion

After finishing eight years at the White House as the first black president and First Lady, the Obamas moved into a palatial mansion in Washington, DC’s exclusive Kalorama neighbourhood. Barack and Michelle Obama initially rented the 761m² home so that their daughter Sasha could finish high school.

The three-story red-brick mansion has nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms (not including a lower level).

The Belmont Road house sits on a fenced-in lot that measures 1 107m². The Obamas’ home also includes prime frontage to beaches and wooded areas. It has has two kitchens. The first one is an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.

The second kitchen has a beautiful look of classic subway tiles and marble countertops. It includes a six-burner gas range and is fully equipped with top-of-the-range cutting-edge appliances. The Obamas’ home includes numerous spaces for the family to sit back and relax, which include the living room and the huge family room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows. There is also a much smaller sitting room with French windows. The house has a cosy small dining room and a larger giant dining room for entertaining.

The master bedroom includes “his” and “hers” bathrooms and a sitting room. The Obamas celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary earlier this week. Taking to her Instagram account, Michelle shared a BTS look at how she and Obama are spending their days, now that their kids are out of the house.