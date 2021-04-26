WATCH: Simple life hacks you wish you knew sooner

With everything that’s going on in the world, it's fair to assume that we're all looking for small ways to make our lives a little simpler and less stressful.

Globally, the social media streets have been filled with brilliant simple life hack threads and we've taken notes!

Here are several simple life hacks you will wish you knew sooner:

Hack to shred chicken

You can simply use a hand mixer to shred a chicken while it is still hot! Who would have guessed?

Stress-free moving

From worrying about spoiling your favourite bronzer or eye shadow palette to wrinkled blazers, packing can be the most tedious part about moving or travelling, and we all wish we could avoid it.

This particular Tiktokker shares several brilliant packing hacks.

Opening hard plastic packaging

Use a hand-held can opener next time you have a hard plastic package to open.

Easy clean-up when painting

Painting can get real messy. For easy cleaning when you're using a painting cup, grab a Ziploc bag, stick it inside the cup and fold it over the edges, and when you're done painting just pull it out, zip it up and throw it away, advises tiktokker, @mamma_y.

Pet bath-time the fun way

If you prefer grooming your dogs at home, there's a simple way to make bath time easier and fun.

As a treat for your dog, rub peanut butter on the edge of the bathtub, that way you'll have a steady and focused dog, making the bathing process way easier for you. Yes, dogs can eat peanut butter as long as it doesn’t contain xylitol, a sugar substitute found in lower or sugar-free products, experts say.

Kitchen life made easier

@urbutwhole share’s a few kitchen hacks to make your kitchen life a easier.

