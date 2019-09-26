London - It might look like a bizarre Wallace and Gromit contraption.
But the makers of a new "wearable chair" claim it can solve such problems as the struggle to find a seat on a packed commuter train.
The device is made of two foldable "space-grade" aluminium legs that are strapped to the buttocks with a harness fastened around the waist and thighs.
When you want to use it, you simply unfold the legs behind you and lower yourself into a seat they form with the back of the harness.
The Lex chair’s makers claim it is designed to place the user in a perfect sitting posture.