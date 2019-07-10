Their expensive taste has created work for them as they have to fly a special company to the US to smooth out any scuffs the flooring may get. Picture: YouTube.com

Kim Kardashian West has to fly people in from Europe to repair her wooden flooring. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West weren't afraid to splash the cash when they were renovating their $60-million mansion in Los Angeles, California, but their expensive taste has created work for them as they have to fly a special company to the US to smooth out any scuffs the flooring may get.

Speaking to Forbes, writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg said: "The lushly landscaped exterior of the property [Kanye] shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their four children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) serves as stark contrast to the unadorned alabaster walls within. Nearly every surface is a monastic shade of white. The floors are made of a special Belgian plaster; if scuffed, the delicate material can be repaired only by a crew flown in from Europe."

At the beginning of this year, the 42-year-old rapper and his wife bought the property next door to their current one - meaning they now own the entire block.

The home they've purchased comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, but it's unknown as of the time of writing whether they intend on using the second home, or if they just want to make use of the extra land to expand their whopping estate.

The couple's new purchase comes after they backed out of the sale of $14-million holiday home in Miami Beach in December, after rising concerns over security.

Unfortunately for the couple, Kanye lost the $600 000 down payment he made on the property when he reserved it as a Christmas gift for Kim.

The condo was situated just a few steps away from the beach within a building that has been dubbed 'Billionaire Beach Bunker'.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and the 'Bound 2' hitmaker are now looking into property in the Bahamas or other tropical destinations that their family can enjoy.

The couple have four children; North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and one-month-old son Psalm.