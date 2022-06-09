Win tickets to Decorex Africa - Cape Town

On the forefront of décor, design and lifestyle trends for almost three decades, Decorex Africa is poised to ignite the country’s two top performing cities with fresh vision and purpose this year. Decorex Africa and 100% Design South Africa are on at the CTICC from 16 to19 June 2022 and at the Sandton Convention Centre in Joburg from 28 to 31 July 2022.

This year, Decorex presents the idea of a futuristic vehicle garage which encapsulates an environment of luxury and modern interior design, a conceptual culinary exhibition by Studio H, live DJs playing at the Best Bar in the City, multiple foodie pop-ups and a cooking theatre where star chefs show the flavour power of their menus to come. It’s not merely at the forefront, it’s the next wave. And if you’ve started to think: “This doesn’t sound like Decorex Cape Town!” then you’re beginning to understand the extent to which Decorex Africa has been re-imagined! All this striking newness is combined with the decor and design solutions of tomorrow. Don’t just envision a living and entirely shoppable apartment, come and experience it at the show. It’ll be there, alongside key features showing what’s next, a Summit of African change-makers, and so much more, that you’re likely to need a few days to take it all in. Decorex Cape Town doesn’t sit at the cutting edge of the now, it presents the future. Equip yourself for the decades to follow!

Innovative kitchen designs at the 2022 Decorex Africa Expo. Using the radical power of curation, and combining high-value content with hard-working mechanics, Decorex Africa is transforming into a hybrid marketplace and growth accelerator. With the world gradually entering a post-pandemic era, celebrating imagination is more important than ever. Trading in world-class products, designers, brands and ideas, Decorex Africa is proud to also trade in inspiration. The new way forward is phygital, combining digital and physical iterations, with neither more important than the other.

Innovative garage designs at the 2022 Decorex Africa Expo. In 2022, Decorex Africa is launching Summits in Johannesburg and Cape Town as platforms for sharing and connection to serve the local design community. Hosted over one day in each city, and running concurrently with the shows, these Summits will feature a line-up of African and international designers who will be invited to share their perspectives on the ways in which we can re-imagine the world. For more information about Decorex visit decorex.co.za

