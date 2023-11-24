Working from home? Here are tips on how to set up a home office

Many people started working from home during the Covid pandemic and most continue to do so. Regardless of the work you do, full-time or part-time, having a well-organised and comfortable home office is essential for productivity.

Here are some tips on how to set up a home office that will help you create an environment conducive to focus and efficiency. Choose the right location Ideally, your home office should be in a separate room or area where you can easily close the door and minimise distractions.

However, if that's not possible, try to find a quiet corner or a specific space dedicated solely to work. Avoid setting up your office in areas like the bedroom or living room, as these spaces are associated with relaxation.

Avoid working from your bedroom. Picture: Pexels Arina Krasnikova Invest in a good chair and desk Since you'll be spending a significant amount of time sitting and working, it's important to have a comfortable chair and a suitable desk.

Look for an ergonomic chair that supports your back and promotes good posture. Natural light is key Whenever possible, choose a location for your home office that allows ample natural light to enter the space.

Natural light is not only good for your mental wellbeing but also helps reduce eye strain and fatigue. Position your desk near a window, if possible, and consider using light-coloured curtains or blinds to control the amount of light entering the room.

Organise your space A cluttered workspace can be distracting and make it difficult to find what you need. Invest in organisers, shelves, and storage solutions to keep your office supplies, files, and paperwork neatly arranged.

De-clutter your workspace. Picture: Pexels Michelangelo- Buonarroti

De-clutter your workspace. Picture: Pexels Michelangelo- Buonarroti Get the right equipment Depending on your profession, you may need specific equipment to perform your work effectively.

Make a checklist of the essential tools you need and invest in high-quality equipment that will last. This could include a reliable computer or laptop and printer and any specialised software or hardware relevant to your field. Optimise your technology set-up Ensure that your home office has a stable internet connection and that your computer or laptop is up to date with the necessary software and security systems.