Commit to caring for the planet, by making these small and simple life changes today. 1. Vow to never buy bottled water ever again.

Use glass instead and buy your own natural filters.

2. Refuse polystyrene cups.

Invest in a chic coffee cup instead.





3. Refuse plastic straws.

Carry a trendy bamboo or metal straw with you.

4. Refuse plastic packets at the grocery store.

Carry shoppers instead.

Alexander Sack Pebble Pollen, R695 from www.skinnylaminx.com

5. Shop in bulk to avoid excess packaging on items.

6. Learn the wonders of baking soda and vinegar.

You will literally never have to buy another expensive cleaning agent again.

If you are ready to take the leap and opt for plastic-free cosmetics or just soaps to start, look up Hillcrest-based company Roots at rootsorganic.co.za. The products are also available at plastic-free store on Florida Road in Durban, House of Bravo.

Almond Creamery at House of Bravo on Florida Road in Durban.

In Cape Town look up the Spaza Store.

Owner Julia Schaffer was inspired by daily household tasks and a need for alternatives to disposable plastic items that the world has become accustomed to.

In Joburg look up the zero waste store The Refillery for everything from bamboo toothbrushes to organic vegetables.











