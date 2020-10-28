I spy with my little eye: Internet is defeated as tweeps try to locate bath in 3D tour of home listing

We love ourselves a little riddle, especially if it involves a game of I spy. But this time even we were stumped at this one, and so was the rest of the internet. Tweeps were left dumbfounded when a real estate listing went viral after it was shared to social media with a simple question: Can you find the tub? It’s a simple enough question. Every home has a kitchen, bedrooms and bathroom, right? But this was no normal house. The listing in Kentucky in the US, appears as normal, with a description of the three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 965-square-metre house, which is on the market for $375 000 (about R6m), Fox News reported.

“Church, School, Daycare, Home business, this home has been it all. This unique home is just what you are looking for," the listing reads.

When users took a 3D tour of the home, that’s when things got confusing.

Uh. Found this in a Facebook group; the person who posted said “tour in 3D, try to find the bathtub” ...enjoy(?) https://t.co/20wOBjSUZa — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) October 26, 2020

The post, which was originally shared by @jennyjaffe, had Twitter users challenging one another to take the tour and find the bath.

What many found confusing is that the home has two side-by-side toilets, several storage rooms – but no bath.

A number of people have pointed out the hers&hers toilets, but also, only one is allowed toilet paper pic.twitter.com/N2mP8FHKEv — Scream-pha-dead (@CuddlePotato) October 26, 2020

One user even went as far as drawing out the home’s floor plan, but without much luck of finding the mystery bath.

I spent literally two hours drawing this floor plan bc I'm that extra so if anyone wants to find the bath here you go 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vQkd4UmTFw — Jules (@and_j_isthesun) October 26, 2020

The homeowner, Troy Curtis, told Fox News said he decided to keep the 3D tour up, even after the response, because he runs an eBay business and hopes the attention will lead to more sales.