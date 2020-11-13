MaXhosa creates one-of-a-kind Ubuntu Rug to invest in education

Known worldwide for his African authentic designs, Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of MaXhosa Africa, has partnered with Tastic to create a one-of-a-kind Ubuntu Rug.

The rug will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the Tastic Education Fund.

The design was inspired by his limited-edition heritage collaboration with Tastic earlier this year. The collaboration was built across the principles of education as a main focus for the MaXhosa brand and giving back being a brand principle for Tastic.

About the collaboration, Thembi Sehloho, marketing director for Rice and Pasta at Tiger Brands said: “Tastic has always had generosity at its core value. Our most recent heritage campaign centred around celebrating the spirit of ubuntu is testament to that.

“We have created this education fund in collaboration with Laduma to support students across South Africa by giving them access to higher education. Our brand has pledged a total of R270 000 to the fund and now, we encourage others to embody the spirit of ubuntu and bid for this special rug, knowing that the proceeds will go towards facilitating a better future for many South Africans.”