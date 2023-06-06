Miss Earth South Africa celebrates World Environment Day 2023

On June 5, people from across the globe celebrated World Environment Day. World Environment Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness, bring change and protect the environment.

The Miss Earth South Africa Leadership Development Programme partnered with Southern Sun, Wild Route Trees and GebCo 3Sixty compost to embark on a tree-planting initiative and community clean-up to promote environmental stewardship at Matiwane Combined School in Orange Farm. Keeping it within the United Nations Environment Programme’s theme for this year, #BeatPlasticPollution, Miss Earth South Africa highlighted the importance of individual responsibility in addressing plastic pollution. The organisation emphasised the need for individuals to be accountable for their waste footprint and should always strive to reuse and recycle.

"Ending plastic pollution requires the involvement of every individual. Together, we can make a difference #ForPeopleForPlanet," said Ella Bella Leite, director of Miss Earth South Africa. Candy Tothill, head of corporate affairs, brands and marketing for Southern Sun, adds that through this partnership with Miss Earth South Africa, they want to teach more individuals to be environmentally aware and play their part in saving the planet. "By combining our efforts with those of the Miss Earth South Africa programme, we aim to motivate individuals and communities to actively participate in environmental behaviours and initiatives that we believe are necessary for a more sustainable future," she said.