Somizi does an Oprah and gifts a fan with Le Creuset products
Somizi Mhlongo has been having a busy morning. Just a few minutes after posting a picture of a massive Christmas tree, complete with Le Creuset gifts at the foot, his timeline was flooded with requests from fans.
Captioning the tweet “Mary xmas”, the “Idols SA” judge paid homage to his late mother Mary Twala who died a few weeks prior.
Mary xmas pic.twitter.com/YPy79J6KDK— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 5, 2020
As a way of paying it forward, Mhlongo responded to individual requests from his Twitter followers.
When one follower asked him to “chef up with some pots”, he responded with a promise to take them shopping, month end for three Le Creuset pots.
Another online user asked Mhlongo to support his fashion brand. Again, he replied directly with: “my PA will contact u....I'll order 10....and u can give to homeless ppl near yo town.....”
listen hit me up month end I'm gonna take u shopping for three items @lecreusetsa remind me via dm neh. Deal— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 5, 2020
Even a simple video request from a mother for her son’s 6th birthday got a prompt response.
my PA will contact u....I'll order 10....and u can give to homeless ppl near yo town.....— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 5, 2020
By the looks of things, the radio personality will be having his hands full today by responding to requests, something which his 2.2 million followers have commended him for.
You deserve all this & more. I can't wait to witness when you get a gig from the States.— Nombulelo Khoza (@Lelo_Coza) August 5, 2020