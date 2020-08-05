Somizi does an Oprah and gifts a fan with Le Creuset products

Somizi Mhlongo has been having a busy morning. Just a few minutes after posting a picture of a massive Christmas tree, complete with Le Creuset gifts at the foot, his timeline was flooded with requests from fans.

Captioning the tweet “Mary xmas”, the “Idols SA” judge paid homage to his late mother Mary Twala who died a few weeks prior.

As a way of paying it forward, Mhlongo responded to individual requests from his Twitter followers.

When one follower asked him to “chef up with some pots”, he responded with a promise to take them shopping, month end for three Le Creuset pots.

Another online user asked Mhlongo to support his fashion brand. Again, he replied directly with: “my PA will contact u....I'll order 10....and u can give to homeless ppl near yo town.....”