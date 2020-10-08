Who stole Mr Smeg’s kettle? Tweeps are on the case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Anyone who follows Michael Bucwa AKA Mr Smeg on Twitter knows that when it comes to his much-loved kitchen appliances, all bets are off. The engineering system analyst has made a name for himself on social media with his popular MrSmeg hashtag trending for the weirdest reasons. The coveted brand has become synonymous with all things luxurious in SA. If you own a Smeg appliance, well, then you’ve made it in life. It’s no wonder Bucwa has gained such a huge following. But he was heartbroken when he revealed to his more than 120K followers that his beloved kettle had gone missing. The pricey Smeg kettle is often pictured with him, in his car, for example, on his balcony or chatting to the neighbours.

Even his thirst trap pics include the shiny, red appliance.

When asked by a fellow user what’s been bothering him, he admitted that his prized possession had been stolen.

They stole my smeg kettle 🥺 https://t.co/nw4zk8W53I — MN©️EDI (@Bucwa_Michael) September 30, 2020

Tweeps were soon on the case of the missing Smeg kettle.

Thanks for unblocking me but didn’t the pastor come and take it since you go to church with it? 😂 pic.twitter.com/lSJgdjqFbl — ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) October 1, 2020

One jokingly suggested the kettle had probably run away. Another said Bucwa’s pastor might have it since he goes to church with it.

Just go and buy another one. How will you survive with your kettle 🤔 — regina majoro🇮🇹 (@Regmajor) October 1, 2020

You know what.....that kettle probaby ran away or it's hiding 😂 pic.twitter.com/fZEaPyqd36 — 🤑🤑TembaTMan🇿🇦🤑🤑 (@Temba40649581) October 1, 2020

Having some fun with the thread, Bucwa responded with memes of his own.

I can't find my smeg kettle pic.twitter.com/OjIs3WinAJ — MN©️EDI (@Bucwa_Michael) October 1, 2020

By Monday, he was still at it.

I hope they didn't strip my smeg kettle to pieces and sold the parts. pic.twitter.com/4xEISd0wcd — MN©️EDI (@Michael_Bucwa) October 5, 2020

Another tweep got him trending again on Wednesday night by posting: "May you kindly Leave a message for this guy under this tweet? #MrSmeg."