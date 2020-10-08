LifestyleHome & Garden
Engineering system analyst Michael Bucwa has made a name for himself on social media with his popular MrSmeg hashtag trending for the weirdest reasons. Picture: @Michael_Bucwa/Twitter
Who stole Mr Smeg’s kettle? Tweeps are on the case

Anyone who follows Michael Bucwa AKA Mr Smeg on Twitter knows that when it comes to his much-loved kitchen appliances, all bets are off.

The engineering system analyst has made a name for himself on social media with his popular MrSmeg hashtag trending for the weirdest reasons.

The coveted brand has become synonymous with all things luxurious in SA. If you own a Smeg appliance, well, then you’ve made it in life. It’s no wonder Bucwa has gained such a huge following.

But he was heartbroken when he revealed to his more than 120K followers that his beloved kettle had gone missing.

The pricey Smeg kettle is often pictured with him, in his car, for example, on his balcony or chatting to the neighbours.

Even his thirst trap pics include the shiny, red appliance.

When asked by a fellow user what’s been bothering him, he admitted that his prized possession had been stolen.

Tweeps were soon on the case of the missing Smeg kettle.

One jokingly suggested the kettle had probably run away. Another said Bucwa’s pastor might have it since he goes to church with it.

Having some fun with the thread, Bucwa responded with memes of his own.

By Monday, he was still at it.

Another tweep got him trending again on Wednesday night by posting: "May you kindly Leave a message for this guy under this tweet? #MrSmeg."

