Jetsetting with Janet: Get that ‘holiday feeling’ in Wilderness

"It really is like living in paradise and it's just got that holiday feeling. It's a great place to come and unwind." This is how Sharon House, Senior Tourism Officer for George Municipality and Wilderness Tourism would describe the scenic town on the iconic Garden Route.

On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to passionate tourism business owners in Wilderness. Views Boutique Hotel & Spa With uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and Wilderness Beach, the Views Boutique Hotel & Spa is the only five-star graded boutique hotel in Wilderness.

General Manager of the hotel, Marsha Jansen van Vuuren, said the town and the hotel provide a space that is “soul enriching” “Everyday when you look out onto the ocean and the landscape, it's a piece of art that continuously changes and entertains and absolutely never looks the same,” she said. Side Street Adventures

Experience Wilderness and the greater Garden Route area on an E-Bike with Side Street Adventures. Operations Manager, Richard Hetem said they offer visitors an eco-friendly opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the pristine area. The Wilderness Picnic Co

Specialists in innovative, eco-friendly and pre-packed picnics, the Wilderness Picnic Co puts together perfectly matched picnic baskets for any indoor or outdoor experiences in Wilderness. Owner, Cecily Pepler, said each picnic is packed for two people and is delivered free of charge in Wilderness in a biodegradable picnic box. Redberry Farm