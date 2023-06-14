Jetsetting with Janet: Here’s some of Cape Town’s leading culinary ladies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> As the renowned Danish chef René Redzepi puts it, “people will travel anywhere for good food, it’s crazy”. Even if you're a local, travelling to Cape Town just for the food is reason enough! This week on Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to three women who run their food businesses in the Mother City.

Seven Colours Eatery A restaurant that celebrates traditions and the diversity of traditional South African food is the Seven Colours Eatery at the V&A Waterfront. Founder Nolukhanyo Dube-Cele said the restaurant basically represents a Sunday lunch.

“I think it's something all of us South Africans do, the only difference is that we don't all call it seven colours. Seven colours is a plate of food, which normally also consists of protein, vegetables, salads, and a starch of some sort, all on one plate,” she said. Cooking with Love With an impressive background in food, 57-year-old Faldela Tolker has represented South Africa at the Food and Wine fair in Dijon and France and has done shows with Sarah Graham, Paul Hollywood, Reuben Riffel and many other famous chefs.

“I love sharing my culture, my traditions and my knowledge about our Cape Malay food. I've learned so much about people and more about my culture. I’ve learnt about the spices of our beautiful cuisine and about the heritage and health benefits,” she said. Women Neighbors in Business (Wnib) Fazlin Ferguson, owner founder Wnib, runs her women-based company from home in the Bo-Kaap where travellers specifically come to learn about Cape Malay cooking.