Jetsetting with Janet: Midlands meander, the tranquil pocket of KZN

Known as a tranquil pocket in KwaZulu-Natal, the region of the Midlands Meander stretches from Mooi River in the north, Hilton in the south, Karkloof in the east and the foothills of the Drakensberg in the west. In the space of 80km, travellers can have their pick of over 150 sites they can stop at.

On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to four business owners in the area who concur that the area offers something for everyone. Nirvana Situated in the heart of the KZN Midlands Mist Belt, Nirvana Outpost is a luxury private self catering Tepee Village in the old orchard.

Co Owner Wendy Moss, says the farm is also home to a large herd of Endeavour Alpacas. “I've got a teepee village where I invite people just to come and rest and restore their souls. There's no WiFi, there's just the sound of the birds and the jackals calling in the background. Definitely a place to rejuvenate your soul,” she said. Check Point 103 Activity Hub

For travellers who enjoy some adrenaline on their trips, you can take your pick of activity at Check Point 103 Activity Hub. Manager Tracy said their main attraction is karting on an outdoor track, but they also offer bubble soccer, target shooting, mini putt putt, and a balance bike track. “It’s an experience of being outdoors and having the opportunity to race. It's not just for the racing adrenaline junkies, we do have a lot of newbies and people who experience karting for the first time,” she said.

Fordoun Hotel and Spa Enjoy five-star luxury at Fordoun Hotel and Spa located near Nottingham Road in the scenic KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Marketing Manager Molly Staats, says the hotel comprises 22 luxurious, comfortable individually styled rooms.

“It's a very colourful area and you can't be bored in the Midlands there is something for everyone. It's such a special place,” she said. Inversanda Farm A farm at the end of the road, Inversanda is a country lover’s haven in the beautiful Dargle valley.