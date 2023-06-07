Jetsetting with Janet: Satisfy your thrill-seeking side in Hermanus

If a great holiday or weekend away consists of adrenaline-filled activities, then Hermanus is the place for you!
On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to three people from the area who specifically cater to tourists who are looking for a thrill-seeking adventure.
SA Forest Adventures
From treetop zip lining, to paintball, quad biking and sandboarding, SA Forest Adventures is a must visit for both locals and internationals alike, said manager Judith van der Linde.
“Our lives are so stressful and everyone is so caught up in work and your routine. I think adventure is super important. Just to get out there and enjoy life because life is already stressful enough,” she said.
Marine Dynamics
Experience the ocean wildlife up close with Marine Dynamics which is a Shark Cage Diving company based in Kleinbaai.
Public relations manager Christine Wessels, said she would describe the company as eco tourism focused.
“Ecotourism is the whale watching or marine big five tours that we do, as well as the shark cage diving with the bronze whaler sharks. We have to do this, this is the only way that we can fund our conservation efforts,” she said.
Fat Bike Tours Walker Bay
Get some sand in your shoes and experience some world-class fun with Fat Bike Tours.
Owner Dave Caravias has run the business since 2015 and offers tours close to the Walker Bay Nature reserve from the top of an incredible dune field for a 6km adventure.
“A fat bike is just like a mountain bike with wider forks and a wider frame with fat tires. So the ones I've got are 4.6 inches wide. They're pumped very soft, the tires so the tread is very gentle on the sand,” he said.
