Jetsetting with Janet: Satisfy your thrill-seeking side in Hermanus

If a great holiday or weekend away consists of adrenaline-filled activities, then Hermanus is the place for you! On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to three people from the area who specifically cater to tourists who are looking for a thrill-seeking adventure.

SA Forest Adventures From treetop zip lining, to paintball, quad biking and sandboarding, SA Forest Adventures is a must visit for both locals and internationals alike, said manager Judith van der Linde. “Our lives are so stressful and everyone is so caught up in work and your routine. I think adventure is super important. Just to get out there and enjoy life because life is already stressful enough,” she said.

Marine Dynamics Experience the ocean wildlife up close with Marine Dynamics which is a Shark Cage Diving company based in Kleinbaai. Public relations manager Christine Wessels, said she would describe the company as eco tourism focused.

“Ecotourism is the whale watching or marine big five tours that we do, as well as the shark cage diving with the bronze whaler sharks. We have to do this, this is the only way that we can fund our conservation efforts,” she said. Fat Bike Tours Walker Bay Get some sand in your shoes and experience some world-class fun with Fat Bike Tours.