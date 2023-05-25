Jetsetting with Janet: Uthukela is the place for both adventure and tranquillity

For adventure loving thrill seekers as well as those who enjoy reading a good book with a peaceful view of the “Berg” mountain range, Uthukela provides the perfect combination. On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to residents and business owners in the stunning area.

Three Tree Hill Perfectly mid-way between Johannesburg and Durban, Three Tree Hill is a lodge nestled in the foothills of the KwaZulu Natal Drakensberg. Lodge owners Simon and Cheryl Blackburn are both experienced safari & mountain guides and say the area is the quintessential landscape that makes you think of Africa.

“It's just such a spectacular place to get away from the city and be surrounded by nature. The birds, trees, the sound of nature, and that is our expertise,” said Cheryl. Montusi Mountain Lodge Named after the peak under which it is nestled, Montusi Mountain Lodge is a four star graded establishment which is a perfect getaway option for travellers looking for an authentic, intimate break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Owner Lindsay Du Plessis said the lodge is a culinary destination where they thrive on excellent food. “The lodge part of the establishment is our primary focus and the accommodation includes dinner and breakfast. The kitchen provides phenomenal food, and it's all very imaginative drawing from South African cuisine as well as international flavours,” she said. The Cavern Resort & Spa

Owner of the resort Megan Bedingham said it was started by her grandparents, Ruth & Bill Carte, in 1941. This year they celebrate over 80 years of “many happy returns”. “There's so much to do and explore. But it can also be quiet birding or an experience at the spa. We've got horseback riding and trout fishing and we've got tennis courts and a swimming pool so it can be a very active holiday but it can also just be one where you immerse yourself in nature,” she said. The Nest Hotel & Conference Centre

This family-friendly resort has 56 rooms in the majestic Central Drakensberg, also known as the “adventure capital of the Berg”. General Manager Lindi Zondi said they pride themselves on a beautiful setting, wonderful mountain views, friendly staff and a great kitchen. Uthukela Economic Development Agency