Khanyi Mbau, Mpho Popps to host Miss Heritage Global

The organisers of the pageant have finally revealed who they’ve chosen to host this year’s Miss Heritage Global 2022 grand finale taking place on September 24, which coincides with Heritage Day.
South African actress and socialite Khanyi Mbau is set to take centre stage alongside comedian Mpho Popps at the highly anticipated Miss Heritage Global 2022 grand finale.
The event will take place at the Kalahari Waterfront in Limpopo.
The “Queen of Bling” is no stranger to the Miss Heritage Global platform, having hosted the Miss Heritage Global pageant finale in 2017 in Johannesburg.
Ronald Tisauke, the founder and international relations manager of Miss Heritage Global, said: “We thought what better way to promote diversity than to have a male host at the Miss Heritage Global grand finale? And Mpho Popps is a fantastic comedian who will bring the house down.”
The pageant organisers also revealed some of the judges for the event. The line-up includes media personality Lethabo Lejoy, influencer Olwethu Leshabane and former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida so far.
The event is expected to be the first major pageant event in Limpopo and Miss Heritage Global will celebrate the winner of the pageant on the following day, September 25, with an all-white concert. The concert will showcase local entertainment set to bring citizens together in celebration of the world’s heritage and cultural diversity.