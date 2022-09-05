Khanyi Mbau, Mpho Popps to host Miss Heritage Global

The organisers of the pageant have finally revealed who they’ve chosen to host this year’s Miss Heritage Global 2022 grand finale taking place on September 24, which coincides with Heritage Day. Comedian Mpho Popps will host alongside Khanyi Mbau on the main stage. Picture: Instagram South African actress and socialite Khanyi Mbau is set to take centre stage alongside comedian Mpho Popps at the highly anticipated Miss Heritage Global 2022 grand finale.

The event will take place at the Kalahari Waterfront in Limpopo. The “Queen of Bling” is no stranger to the Miss Heritage Global platform, having hosted the Miss Heritage Global pageant finale in 2017 in Johannesburg. Ronald Tisauke, the founder and international relations manager of Miss Heritage Global, said: “We thought what better way to promote diversity than to have a male host at the Miss Heritage Global grand finale? And Mpho Popps is a fantastic comedian who will bring the house down.”