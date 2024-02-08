LOOK: Sona 2024 red carpet

All roads led to the Cape Town City Hall in the Western Cape, where South African leaders converged for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. This gathering has always been fraught with controversy, with critics and opposition parties questioning the necessity to waste large sums of taxpayers’ money on a one-day event.

Despite garnering criticism, visitors have traditionally graced the red carpet dressed to the nines for the occasion, and this year was no exception, with many arriving in stunning costumes. The Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the House chairperson of the NA Grace Boroto, and the deputy chief whip of the majority party in the NA Doris Dlakude. The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the House chairperson of the NA Grace Boroto and the deputy chief whip of the majority party in the NA Doris Dlakude during #SONA2024. Picture: GCIS Police Minister Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele. PIcture: GCIS Members of Parliament Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, Cedric Frolick, Bantu Holomisa and Narend Singh at the Cape Town City Hall for the Sona. Members of Parliament Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, Cedric Frolick, Bantu Holomisa and Narend Singh at the Cape Town City Hall for the State of the Nation Address for the 6th Democratic Parliament. #SONA2024. Picture: GCIS Member of the National Assembly Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, member of the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS Member of the National Assembly Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe, member of the National Assembly. Picture: Henk Kruger Independent Newspapers Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS Senziwe Hatty Maliba, a poet from Mpumalanga Senziwe Hatty Maliba, imbongi from Mpumalanga. Picture: Henk Kruger Independent Newspapers Some of the dignitaries who were summoned to grace the red carpet dazzled in their colourful Xhosa-inspired attire.