LOOK: Sona 2024 red carpet

Dignitaries arrive for the State of the Nation Address 2024. Picture: GCIS

Published 5h ago

All roads led to the Cape Town City Hall in the Western Cape, where South African leaders converged for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

This gathering has always been fraught with controversy, with critics and opposition parties questioning the necessity to waste large sums of taxpayers’ money on a one-day event.

Despite garnering criticism, visitors have traditionally graced the red carpet dressed to the nines for the occasion, and this year was no exception, with many arriving in stunning costumes.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the House chairperson of the NA Grace Boroto, and the deputy chief whip of the majority party in the NA Doris Dlakude.

The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the House chairperson of the NA Grace Boroto and the deputy chief whip of the majority party in the NA Doris Dlakude during #SONA2024. Picture: GCIS

Police Minister Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele. PIcture: GCIS

Members of Parliament Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, Cedric Frolick, Bantu Holomisa and Narend Singh at the Cape Town City Hall for the Sona.

Members of Parliament Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, Cedric Frolick, Bantu Holomisa and Narend Singh at the Cape Town City Hall for the State of the Nation Address for the 6th Democratic Parliament. #SONA2024. Picture: GCIS

Member of the National Assembly Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, member of the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS

Member of the National Assembly Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe, member of the National Assembly. Picture: Henk Kruger Independent Newspapers

Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address

Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS

Senziwe Hatty Maliba, a poet from Mpumalanga

Senziwe Hatty Maliba, imbongi from Mpumalanga. Picture: Henk Kruger Independent Newspapers

Some of the dignitaries who were summoned to grace the red carpet dazzled in their colourful Xhosa-inspired attire.

Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address 2024. Picture: GCIS

The government hails this address as significant as it provides certainty to the country’s political, social, and economic situation.

Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa’s message is expected to outline the government’s core policy objectives and deliverables for the coming year, as well as obstacles and interventions to unlock our nation’s potential.

Dignitaries arrive in Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS

During his talk, the president was also expected to discuss what has been accomplished since his previous address in 2023 while touching on progress made towards executing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).

