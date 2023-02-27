The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 - stepped down from official duties in 2020 and released his bombshell memoir in January but is now said to be adding another chapter to the paperback release which will detail his and his wife's reaction to the "backlash" they have received following the release of the tome as well as their Netflix documentary.

A source told PageSix: "Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended. Readers are eager to know [Harry and Meghan's] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare'."